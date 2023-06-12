DeAndre Hopkins was shockingly released by the Arizona Cardinals, immediately making him one of the most coveted free agents during the 2023 NFL offseason. He figures to have a relatively large market of interested teams as he's been one of the most productive wide receivers over the past decade.

One team rumored to be targeting Hopkins as a potential free agent signing is the New England Patriots. Those rumors escalated when it was recently reported that the veteran is scheduled to visit the Patriots to discuss a possible contract.

Bill Belichick was asked about the upcoming visit during a recent press conference during the Patriots' offseason programs. A reporter asked him when Hopkins is scheduled to arrive.

Here's how the head coach answered in a typical Belichick way:

"We're working through some things ... I'm not a travel agent."

It should come as no surprise at all that Bill Belichick gave a non-answer to the question, as he usually does. The Patriots organization is notorious for offering as little information as possible to the media regarding its internal operations. It sounds like the meeting is still happeneing at some point this week, but it's always a mystery in New England.

According to several professional sports books, the New England Patriots are the most likely team to sign DeAndre Hopkins prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. They are the favorites according to the odds with a current +400 betting line.

Here are the top-five betting favorites to land Hopkins, according to Bookies:

New England Patriots (+400) Dallas Cowboys (+600) Chicago Bears (+625) Buffalo Bills (+650) Tennessee Titans (+750)

It makes sense that the Patriots would have interest in signing Hopkins as they are relatively weak at their wide receiver position. They had one of the weakest groups last year and lost their top producer Jakobi Meyers during free agency. While they replaced him with JuJu Smith-Schuster, they could still use additional help. Hopkins can potentially solve their problem.

While DeAndre Hopkins' nickname of Nuk is well-known around the NFL, many may not know exactly where it comes from. A common speculation is that it refers to a nuclear bomb in some way, but that's not at all the case.

Hopkins reportedly received his nickname from his mother when he was a baby. It comes from the NUK brand of pacifiers that he apparently preferred as an infant. The nickname has incredibly stuck with him for his entire life so far.

