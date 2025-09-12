The Green Bay Packers crushed Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Coming off a 21-6 win over the New York Giants, the Commanders were handed a 27-18 loss by Jordan Love &amp; Co.Sports analyst Bill Simmons was honest about Daniels' team and shed light on some warning signs for the Commanders.&quot;The case for the Commanders this year was that even though there are all these regression signs, have an older team and a much harder schedule, this was the year that Jayden Daniel shows that I need to be put in that Josh Allen, Lamar, Mahomes [conversation],&quot; Simmons said.&quot;If I'm on your team, you're going to win between 11 and 13 games because I'm on your team. And the way he's played the first two games, it is not. Not looked like he is that guy, but we'll see. It's a long season ... This is when you have a bunch of old guys, the fear is the old guys aren't going to hold up over the course of the season. So you've already lost one.&quot;The Commanders reached the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991 last season. Expectations for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels are at an all-time high. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown while recording 11 carries for 68 yards in the season opener against the Giants.Daniels completed 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards and two TDs in Thursday's loss against Green Bay. The offense did not seem anywhere close to the benchmark they set for themselves. They would have to up their game a bit if the Commanders want to make another deep run to the playoffs.Jayden Daniels shares his feelings about the loss to the PackersJayden Daniels addressed the media following the loss and appreciated Micah Parsons &amp; Co. for their performance on Thursday night.&quot;I think they played better than us,&quot; Daniels said. &quot;There's not really much to say. It's nothing to dwell about. It's early in the season. I wouldn't expect anybody in this locker room to hit a panic button. We faced a really good team, and we came up short, so we move on to the next game.&quot;230 yards is the lowest total yards Washington has recorded under Daniels. Their yards per play (3.5), first downs (15), and rush yards (51) were also the fewest since Daniels took the QB mantle. The Commanders will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 21.