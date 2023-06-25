A few weeks ago, Stefon Diggs was the center of attention in the NFL. He didn't participate on the first day of the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp, and everyone was concerned about his future with the franchise.

Head Coach Sean McDermott was also worried about his star receiver, and later various analysts pointed out how McDermott was the reason why Diggs is unhappy. Later the wide receiver did take part in the minicamp, and the situation eased.

Ahead of the training camp in July, the Bills announced that they have extended the contracts of both McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane until 2027. Colin Cowherd believes that the decision to extend the HC and GM was to show Diggs that he can't force them out of their positions.

Here's what Cowherd said:

“The Bills announced this morning that General Manager Brandon Bean and head coach Sean McDermott have signed extensions…This is, of course, a bat signal to Stefon Diggs, Sean runs the show. Still, players can often sense high-maintenance players, noisy players can often sense when they have leverage in the coach is on the ropes and what are the Bills do?"

"This news at this time, right before camp begins is doubling down by the Bills owner on his coach and GM and what it's really saying is Stefon Diggs… We're gonna let you know going into the camp head coach is the boss and he's going to be here probably longer than you.”

Sean McDermott's coaching has often been questionable in the playoffs for the Buffalo Bills for which he certainly receives criticism, but there is no denying that he has built a winning culture around the franchise.

Josh Allen loves him, and Diggs also needs to get on the right terms with everyone around the franchise if he wants to win something with them.

Stefon Diggs needs to be fully bought in with the Bills

Stefon Diggs: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

As stated earlier if Stefon Diggs wants to win a Super Bowl, he needs to realize that is the best possible situation for him. Due to it, he needs to put his head down and start working with his quarterback and head coach for their mutual benefit.

Last season, Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 16 games. The star receiver is capable of producing even better numbers and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to.

