Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush, have been vocal about their take on politics. A few days ago, she questioned the use of the government's money when it comes to funding wars overseas and not resolving issues within the country.

Bush re-shared a post on X regarding Lahaina, Maui, and Hawaii, as well as the lack of progress in rebuilding following last year's disastrous wildfires. According to the post, most residents are still unable to rebuild six months later, and there are delays in insurance.

Bush, who spends a lot of time in Hawaii with her family, questioned why the government was funding the war efforts overseas and not helping American citizens who had been affected by deadly natural disasters.

"WHY are we funding wars overseas when we can’t even take care of our own American citizens."-Rachel Bush

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer spent a significant amount of the offseason in Maui, Hawaii. She has raised concerns regarding the current state of the region. However, it's not all in the government's hands and is being held back by homeowner insurance claims.

In terms of helping the citizens of Lahaina rebuild and recover, some are being held back by their homeowner's insurance companies. The insurance companies have either not given enough money to rebuild a new home or have not paid out any money at all.

Jordan Poyer shared thoughts on the Bills' 2023 season

Ahead of last week's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, several NFL players made media appearances throughout the week. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was one of the many players who made a round of media appearances and one of his stops was "The Pat McAfee Show."

Jordan Poyer told McAfee that despite the ups and downs the Buffalo Bills went through in the 2023 season, they always stuck together and that is something he is proud of.

"The culture that we've built in Buffalo is great and nobody blinked this season..We came up short but I'm proud of the adversity we overcame" ~ Jordan Poyer

The Buffalo Bills were 7-7 and in playoff contention before finding their footing under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Bills went on to win the AFC East and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. The Buffalo Bills were then upset at home by none other than the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.