IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush poses in stunning Christmas Eve outfit following Bills' victory

Saturday night saw Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills win a nail-biting West Coast matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills safety's wife, Rachel Bush, posted two photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate the victory and Christmas.

"Merry Christmas Eve," Bush wrote on the Instagram caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first photo shows Bush looking into the distance. She sported a knee-length dress with a slit up the leg accompanied by stunning accessories. Her wedding ring set matched the diamond bracelet on her wrist. She also wore a custom necklace with her initials "RB" encrusted in diamonds.

Rachel Bush's Christmas look.

The second photo, although blurry, shows Bush wearing a white coat over her dress.

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, didn't hold back on feelings about refs

The Buffalo Bills entered Saturday's game in what can be called "an easy matchup" against the Chargers. The latter had a blowout game last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, which led to head coach Brandon Staley's firing.

The Bills were coming off a one-sided match against one of the best teams in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott and his team couldn't get anything going, and their defense struggled against the run.

However, the last two victories hardly speak of Buffalo's struggles this season. According to Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, the officiating crew may be to blame for some of their issues.

A few weeks ago, Rachel Bush expressed how she felt about the officials in her Instagram story, which has since expired.

"I haven't said a word about the refs all year," Bush wrote, "but that loss of a TD is on them. This game will 100% be on them if it comes down to that."

Expand Tweet

Her post made it clear that the referees weren't doing the Bills any favors. She was frustrated that Poyer and his team were facing the brunt of some of the NFL's questionable calls this season.