Usher was named as the artist who will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. He attended BLACKPINK's Atlanta concert and was amazed by their attention to detail, wardrobe and stage production.

Hence, when the K-Pop group's member, Jennie and Usher, met each other at Chanel Paris Fashion Week's show, many fans started speculating if the two would collaborate with each other to present an electrifying Super Bowl show.

Fans are ready to "manifest" so that they can see their two favorite artists rock Allegiant Stadium.

Although an account on X posted a false post about Usher asking Jennie to perform with him at the Super Bowl, fans already knew that the post was not true. But they still loved the idea of them performing alongside each other.

But this deal will require more than a mere conversation.

As mentioned previously, when the American singer/songwriter attended BLACKPINK's show, he praised the group's performance and said how it inspired him to upgrade his Las Vegas residency to maintain a similar standard.

How much will Usher get paid for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

The R&B singer will not be directly paid for his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. According to NFL policy, the league covers all costs associated with the production of the halftime show, including travel expenses for the performers. This means that he will not receive a traditional fee or paycheck for his performance.

However, it's important to note that while performers like Usher don't receive direct compensation, they can still benefit financially from the immense exposure and publicity generated by the Super Bowl halftime show. The halftime show is viewed by millions of people around the world, providing an unprecedented platform for artists to showcase their talent. This exposure often leads to a significant increase in music sales, streaming numbers and concert ticket sales for the performing artist.

In the past, artists who have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, such as Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga, experienced a notable surge in their music sales and streaming following their performances. This increased popularity and visibility can translate into substantial financial gains for the artist.