Bo Nix's wife Izzy shows off game day outfit during pregnancy for Broncos' London game vs Jets

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:07 GMT
Bo Nix
Bo Nix's wife Izzy shows off game day outfit in London with Brandon Jones' wife Brianna (image credits: getty, instagram/briyojones)

Bo Nix's pregnant wife, Izzy, shared a look of her game day outfit three hours before the Denver Broncos-New York Jets Week 6 game. It's part of the NFL International Series and will be held on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Izzy reposted an Instagram story from Brandon Jones’ wife, Brianna. She wore a navy blue and white striped top paired with a navy blue skirt, and a cream-colored handbag with brown accents.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)

Izzy also appeared in NFL analyst Kay Adams’ story on Saturday, alongside Brianna, Sam Ehlinger’s wife, Cami Jo and Mike McGlinchey’s wife, Brooke.

The group spent time shopping at Carnaby Street.

“First stop? Carnaby Street with the @broncos WIFEYS!!!” Adams wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)

Izzy flew to London four days before the Broncos' game.

While Bo focused on game prep, Izzy explored the city. She posted Instagram stories on Friday featuring iconic sights like the Big Ben and cozy tea spots.

Izzy and Bo announced on Saturday that they’re expecting their first child. She also shared a photo of them holding hands, with ultrasound images in the quarterback's left hand.

“Nix party of 3!!!” Izzy wrote on Instagram.
The post was filled with love from friends, including Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, who dropped a five-word comment.

“MY BESTIES HAVIN A BABYYYYY!!!!!” Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy is pregnant with their third child.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy changed her university for Broncos QB

Izzy changed her university path to stay close to Bo Nix.

They met at Auburn, where he was the starting quarterback and she was a cheerleader. When Bo transferred to Oregon in 2022 to continue his football career, Izzy also made the move. She graduated from Auburn in May 2022.

"The Lord outdid Himself with this place!!!!!! Praising Him for His abundant faithfulness, for each opportunity He graciously gave me, and for every person He aligned my path with over the last 5 years!!! Trading in my orange & blue for green & yellow 💚💛🤭 next stop: OREGON!" Izzy wrote on May 3, 2022.
The couple got married two months later.

The couple got engaged in July 2021, while they were both at Auburn.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
