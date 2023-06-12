Bomani Jones has weighed in on internet football sensation Baby Gronk. It's safe to say that the ESPN analyst is not pleased with the TikTok star's father, Jake San Miguel.

On a recent episode of 'The Right Time' podcast, Jones raised concerns about Baby Gronk's fame. He highlighted the issues the young football player might go through later in life:

"When people are comparing your child to Todd Marinovich, it's bad! It's bad, it's bad. The only time that it might not be bad is if they're saying that they look like Todd Marinovich. The only person that I can say that looks like him is buddy from Pete and Pete."

Todd Marinovich gained a reputation for his strenuous training regimen as a young athlete. Despite gaining a lot of hype in high school and college, his NFL career was brief. The quarterback's journey in the league was cut short primarily because of his addiction to drugs.

Jones' comments about Baby Gronk can be interpreted as a warning. He wants Baby Gronk's father to take control of the situation. Jake San Miguel reportedly manages his 10-year-old son's social media accounts.

What is Baby Gronk's real name?

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel. However, his parents gave him the nickname Baby Gronk because he was at least 20 pounds heavier than other children in his class.

According to reports, the 10-year-old currently stands at 4'9" and weighs 88 lbs, which is impressive for his age. Miguel has also amassed over 700,000 followers across various social media platforms.

Miguel recently met with viral gymnast Olivia Dunne, who is persuading him to commit to LSU. It doesn't seem like his parents are limiting the attention he receives.

A few days ago, toymaker Sir Collect-A-Lot tweeted a story about how the San Miguel family will stop at nothing to advance the Baby Gronk brand.

