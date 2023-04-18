"Boston strong" - Rob Gronkowski congratulates Marathon Monday runners, pays tribute to Boston bombing victims

When one hears of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, one usually associates larger-than-life parties, courtside seats to an NBA game, or a dream vacation at some of the best resorts the world has to offer.

But there's a side that not too many NFL fans know about when it comes to Gronk. That is the kind and generous side of the future Hall of Famer.

Gronk has contributed to various charities in the past and has even attended multiple fundraisers for charitable causes. This time around, his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation decided to make its mark at the annual Boston Marathon.

Gronkowski's foundation has so far helped several kids in need to reach their maximum potential and contribute to society either through sports, education or fitness.

This year, Gronkowski's foundation raised funds by getting people to donate and run at the marathon under the banner of 'Team Gronk Nation'. The fundraiser proved to be a resounding success as the team reached its goal of raising over $100,000.

The foundation's official website claims that all funds will be used to build a playground in Boston. Gronk's ties with the city runs deep thanks to his Super Bowl heroics over the years with the New England Patriots. He even chimed in with some thoughts on his Instagram story:

"Marathon Monday was a significant one, being the 10th anniversary of the Boston bombing. I wanted to give a huge shout-out to our Gronk Nation runners and everyone who ran the marathon yesterday. What an amazing accomplishment. You all crossed that finish line strong. Boston strong that is baby. Let's go, congrats to you all. Be proud of yourself."

The race marked the 10th anniversary of the Boston bombings, which claimed the lives of three and reportedly left over 280 people injured.

Rob Gronkowski shuts down talks of potential NFL return

Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time around at the end of the 2021 NFL season. After winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the year before, the tight end felt that it was time to hang up the boots (once again.)

But this time around, it seems like he's certainly not returning. While talking to TMZ, the former Patriots star shot down the idea of mounting another NFL comeback a year after calling it quits.

The former tight end is now an NFL analyst for Fox Network. There he will be teaming up once again with his former teammate Tom Brady, who too struck a massive broadcasting deal with the network.

