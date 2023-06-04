Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his NFL career. After he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul, the quarterback failed to live up to the expectations.

Wilson received a lot of criticism last season, and people began questioning the way he lives his life. They also came after his personal life, and many NFL players didn't like that.

Bradley Chubb who was trade by the Broncos to the Miami Dolphins during last season, recently sang praises of Wilson. Here's what Chubb said on the It Needed To Be Said podcast:

“He gets so much flack bro but it's crazy bro cause he does the absolute most that he could possibly do to make sure he's the best he could possibly be, you know what I mean. It's like he doesn't miss a step."

"So, when he has a fluke year like this bro you just gotta chalk it up bro you had a bad year but it gets so glorified because who he is, who he's been, what he's done right… all the different allegations and all that everybody's talking about his life and he's got to sit there and take it bro."

"I kind of watched him do that and it was dope to see how he just stayed the same person throughout it all right. It was unfortunate that we just couldn't reach the potential that we all thought we was going to be.”

Chubb isn't the only player who has defended Russell Wilson, as Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also spoke highly of his quarterback.

It's true that Wilson had a poor season, but there was no denying that he did put in the work. Playing under Nathaniel Hackett didn't help Wilson in his debut season with the Broncos, but he did look promising after Hackett got fired.

Russell Wilson needs to bounce back next season

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Since Sean Payton is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson needs to bounce back and have a good season. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league, and if Wilson is able to rediscover himself, they could make a deep playoff run.

Payton is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and given his experience of coaching Drew Brees, he is likely to bring the best out of Russell Wilson. Although the AFC is stacked, if the former Seahawks quarterback finds his rhythm, the Broncos' defense has the potential to propel them to numerous victories.

