Tom Brady flew to New York to cheer on son Jack at football game days after Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Big Apple amid reports of marriage rift

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was spotted in New York after his team's 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He was there to cheer on his son, John "Jack" Moynahan, who was playing in a football game.

Jack's team was playing on Monday afternoon. The 45-year-old made a dash to the Big Apple to watch his son do his thing. According to a source from "People," the seven-time Super Bowl champ cheered on his son while keeping to himself during the game.

The source said:

"He and a friend kept to themselves. His other kids weren't with him this time. He seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

The quarterback also flew to New York to take in his son's practice a couple of weeks ago as well, according to a source from "People."

The source said:

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents. He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."

This comes at a time when Brady's and Gisele Bundchen's marriage is reportedly on the rocks. It all stems from the 45-year-old un-retiring a few months ago. The quarterback allegedly agreed to retire from the NFL to spend more time with his wife and children, only to walk back that idea after a mere 40 days.

This led to Gisele reportedly leaving the home she shares with the quarterback and taking the children with her. This rift is also reportedly why Brady took an 11-day hiatus from the Buccaneers during preseason. He did so to work on his family issues.

Has Brady's off-field issues affected his football?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

How could it not, right? Arguing with a family member is rough enough, but when it comes to your wife and how pear-shaped things have gone, it is no wonder that the 45-year-old does not seem like himself.

Against the Saints on Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl winner looked to have a rather short fuse and was often frustrated and angry during the game. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said on "Undisputed" that, if anyone thinks there isn't a correlation between the two, they are mistaken.

Sharpe said:

"Anybody that doesn't think what's going on off the field is not impacting the way Brady is playing and behaving on the field is sadly mistaken."

Whether the quarterback can separate the two and find his best football is unknown, but it is clearly taking a toll on him and rightly so.

Hopefully it all works out for the best, but as of right now, it is tough times in the Brady household.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far