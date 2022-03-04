Tom Brady reveals he still sleeps on race car bed at his parents' home

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying his retirement. After calling it a day with the NFL, after 22 years in the league, the 44-year-old is now endulging in some well-earned downtime.

Without the hustle of an NFL offseason to worry about, Brady is free to do things that he, otherwise, would not have had the time to do. This includes stopping by his parents' home for a visit.

While Brady was on the Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show, he was asked where he was going. The 44-year-old replied that he was going to see his parents and spend the night there. He added that he was going to sleep in the same bed he did as a kid.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a photo of the bed that he slept in last night on his Twitter account and wrote:

"Rem sleep went through the roof last night."

Tom Brady @TomBrady Honestly thought this was gonna be the lead quote here. REM sleep through the roof last night Honestly thought this was gonna be the lead quote here. REM sleep through the roof last night https://t.co/sH7QidwwlB

Tom Brady is enjoying retirement...for now

Brady enjoyed a good sleep on his racecar bed

As he mentioned on Fred Couple's radio show, the now-retired quarterback has had some well-earned and much-needed time with his wife Gisele and their children.

Without the worry and stress of NFL life dictating his schedule, Brady is free to now pursue other things. He stated that he looks forward to playing golf in the next couple of days. However, what he said afterwards has sent tongues wagging, leaving many to believe if he could potentially make a surprise return to the league.

"Looking forward to some golf over the next few days and some more family time, and then we'll figure out where to go from there."

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD This was Tom Brady’s response when asked about his future on Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show. Gentlemen start your speculation. This was Tom Brady’s response when asked about his future on Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show. Gentlemen start your speculation. https://t.co/bx4kw53AU0

Where to go from there? That last sentence has caused an almighty stir among fans and the NFL media, though some are still certain he isn't returning. When the star quarterback retired, it was thought he was done for good. But the 44-year-old keeps leaving the door slightly ajar for a return.

He is still tied to the Buccaneers, should he make a return after he added an extra year to his contract at the end of 2021 to help the Bucs' with their salary cap.So if he did want to play for his boyhood team the 49ers, then a trade would need to be made.

At this moment, the seven-time Super Bowl champ seems to be happily retired. However, the fact that he has not completely shut down the idea of returning has many thinking we haven't seen the last of him on a football field.

