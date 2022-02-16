"He ain't coming back" - NFL analyst shuts down Tom Brady return rumors

Since Tom Brady announced his retirement, people have been wondering if he will change his mind.

One NFL analyst doesn't think TB12 will be pulling a Gronk or Brett Favre and return to the NFL.

ESPN's Marcus Spears said on "Get Up" that there is no way that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will come back to the NFL.

"Listen, Tom Brady ain't coming back to play no football. They don't even know what's gonna happen in Tampa. They got a lot of dudes on that team that got decisions to make and places to go. So I would love to embellish you, G, but me listening to Tom Brady, Tom Brady, just want to keep everybody... Tom Brady just want to keep everybody alert and paying attention, so he could sell those damn products he's about to flood the market with."

Spears may be right about the former quarterback, who recently made some off-the-cuff remark about possibly returning to the NFL. This had fans and the media across social media going crazy, thinking he may return.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady on pausing his career at age 44.



"It's certainly not that I can't play, or continue to play,"



Brady later added that while he's not looking to return to the NFL: "Never say never."



Brady never did use the word "Retire" in his IG announcement.



Tom Brady on pausing his career at age 44."It's certainly not that I can't play, or continue to play,"Brady later added that while he's not looking to return to the NFL: "Never say never."Brady never did use the word "Retire" in his IG announcement.https://t.co/bqVQ3nCVoM

But as Spears pointed out, he has been busy across social media promoting his brand of clothing and other products, so if it's the attention he wants, he is getting it.

Not everyone is convinced Tom Brady is finished

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

While TB12 says he is done with the NFL, not everyone is sold that he is. One of those people is Joe Montana.

Montana told TMZ he could see the quarterback making a comeback.

Montana says he thinks Brady is "crazy" to retire right now.

"Look at the team he's got. Why would you want to leave that?" he said. "I don't think it's done yet. I don't think that's over with."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"He's still able to play at a high level, and the way his season ended for him, I would think that with the team he has... give it, at least, one more shot."

Although Montana believes Brady will return eventually, he also knows all of this depends on Brady's wife Gisele, who might have the final say on if her husband ever suits up again.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't convinced that his teammate is quite finished either. He said he thinks Brady could even make a comeback at 50, which would be outrageous.

“If he’s 50 years old, he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”

The primary reason that Tom Brady retired was to spend more time with his family while he is still healthy, and unless his wife gives him permission, we probably won't see him on the field again anytime soon.

Edited by Windy Goodloe