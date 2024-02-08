Tickets to Super Bowl LVIII are the highest in NFL history and Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle is expressing her feelings on the matter. Rochelle posted a video on her TikTok about the overall cost of attending the big game.

She said the prices of tickets make it nearly impossible for fans and their families to attend the game in Las Vegas and support their team. She said the cost of a suite, which is about $2.5 million is outrageous and she pondered the idea of who would be attending the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Something I've just been wondering for the last few days is how is anyone able to go to the Super Bowl? Like with ticket prices this insane, who is supposed to be able to go? How do you buy a ticket for your wife and kids to go see the Super Bowl? Am I just going to look to my left and see Obama and look to my right and see Beyonce?

"And, don't get me started on the $2.5 million suites. I saw someone post that they serve full crabs and things in there but, for one game?"

Rochelle went on to say that she doesn't take for granted that she is attending the game. She also made it clear that even with Brandon Aiyuk playing in the game, it is still costing their family a lot of money.

"If anyone is caught dead in the suite, I am getting on your life, like who's doing that? Maybe the Kardashian- Jenner family, who knows? All I know is that I'm not taking it lightly that I am able to go to this game, I mean I've got family playing in this game and it's still an arm and a leg to even watch my family member play in the game."

What does a suite at Super Bowl LVIII entail?

Since the Super Bowl LVIII matchup was set, the cost of attending has been the topic of conversation. Stadium suites at Allegiant Stadium are being sold for $2.5 million which has some players and their families choosing to sit elsewhere.

What will $2.5 million get someone if they sit in a box? That question has officially been answered and it's not exactly what one would expect for gameday snacks.

When first arriving in the box, guests will be given a souvenir popcorn in a commemorative Super Bowl LVIII container. Food options include bacon-wrapped hot dogs, BBQ burnt-end burritos, glazed donut Super Bowl sundaes, carne asada fries, seafood stuffed potatoes, surf and turf nachos, Wagyu beef hot dogs, frozen cheesecake and a full-service bar.

There are also apparently other food options that include King Crab and shrimp cocktails.

The likelihood of NFL players' families sitting in the suites is dwindling as there are players on both teams who don't make $2.5 million in their yearly salary. For instance, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's rookie contract currently pays him $870,000 per season.