Brandon Marshall places $100,000 bet on result of boxing showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are battling it out tonight, and Brandon Marshall will be keeping a keen eye on the result. That is because in one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the season, the former NFL player has something riding on it.

Brandon Marshall has bet $100,000 that Gervonta 'Tank' Davis will emerge the winner of this bout, vanquishing Ryan Garcia. He believes that the Tank will subdue his opponent in around round 7 or 8 and win by a knockout. He even conveyed his terms to Gervonta Davis in person, letting him know that he means business. Have a look at the exchange below:

Brandon Marshall bet a boost to Gervonta Davis and a worrying sign for Ryan Garcia

Normally, there are bets that go either way in a boxing match and what one person thinks about it shouldn't matter much. However, when it comes to former NFL player Brandon Marshall, one takes a bit of notice.

The former football star has a recent record of backing winners in fights. He bet that Israel Adesanya would defeat Alex Pereira in their MMA bout and the result came to pass. This was even after Alex Pereira was undefeated until then in his head-to-head matchup against Israel Adesanya. It shows Brandon Marshall to be an astute judge when it comes to putting in his own money.

The stakes between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia could not be higher. Both are undefeated entering the ring today. Davis is 28-0 with 26 knockouts and is a two-division titleholder. Garcia is 23-0 with 19 knockouts. The agreed catchweight is 136 pounds.

In his last bout, Davis defeated Hector Garcia in January through an eighth-round stoppage. The Tank hit his opponent so hard that the defeated opponent was left complaining about his vision. Garcia won against Javier Fortuna with a sixth-round knockout in July. His left hook, which was what ended the contest, has become a feared tool on the boxing circuit.

With two players at the top of their form with none knowing the meaning of defeat so far, something will have to give. But Brandon Marshall has already put his house on Gervonta Davis. He was joined by entertainer Drake, who bet a million on the Tank winning as well.

If his current prediction goes as well as his last, it would mean that those betting on Ryan Davis could be out of luck come the seventh or eighth round of the bout tonight.

