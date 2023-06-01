Ezekiel Elliott, following his release by the Dallas Cowboys, remains a free agent. At this late stage, it's worth questioning whether or not a team is going to sign him for the upcoming season. Veteran running backs often run into trouble since they're usually more worn down by this point.

That appears to be ringing true for Elliott. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall doesn't like this and has issued a call to other top running backs to stand in solidarity with Elliott.

Marshall gave an impassioned speech on the I Am Athlete podcast:

“Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Etienne, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and a few others should just boycott. That’s the only way change is gonna happen. The RB position is the most disrespected position in all of sports. There’s almost 6 guys right now that’s approaching Year 5, Year 6. Once you get to Year 5, Year 6, you know what they say? You’re done.”

He continued:

“Cause they’re looking at the historicals. No, it’s just when you’re on the decline. Think about Ezekiel Elliott. So my production’s down. So you saying that I don’t have anymore, I’m on the decline. But you don’t remember me playing on one leg last year because our team was trying to make this run. And Dak was struggling a little bit and you gave me the ball 20-25 times a game and I sucked it up.”

Marshall wants several of the best running backs in the league to say they're not going to play until Elliott receives a contract. It's a noble request, but it's not likely to happen and even if players did hold out, it's unlikely that would be what forces a team to sign the former Cowboys star.

Will Ezekiel Elliott get signed?

Eventually, it remains likely that Ezekiel Elliott will get a job. He proved last year he had some left in the tank and sooner or later, a team will reach out. It won't be for a nice contract and it will probably be for just one year, but someone will eventually sign him in all likelihood.

