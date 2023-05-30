Is DeAndre Hopkins getting the Ezekiel Elliott treatment? Why ex-Cardinals WR’s career could go sideways

DeAndre Hopkins was released about four days ago and hasn't been signed yet. He hasn't even been in talks to sign anywhere based on the latest reports. The release itself proves that teams weren't exactly jumping at the opportunity to acquire him. Given Arizona's desperation, it's a bit of a surprise they couldn't find anyone to take him for even a mid-round draft pick.

Evidently, only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills even contacted Arizona about the trade. They weren't willing to make a deal, though. Now, four days later, no team seems interested in signing Hopkins.

NFL @NFL Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins. Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins. https://t.co/diEUlHziPp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Sports Illustrated, there's concern that Hopkins has nothing left in the tank. Much like another former star/aging veteran in Ezekiel Elliott, teams just aren't sure they're worth much.

Answers from league executives on his value varied:

“Not much. He can’t run anymore.”

Another said:

“He’s still a good player. Good route runner, big, physical target that can play a ball in the air. He’s still a threat.”

A third added:

“Still great hands, he is not going to separate, not much of a deep threat, but very strong, and makes contested catches as well as anyone in the NFL. Does not love to practice—I can’t imagine that’ll get any better. And when things don’t go well, you’re always gonna be leery, All right, what kind of drama are we gonna get from this guy? When things are great, he’s great. When things go south, his true colors show a little bit."

Hopkins produced last year and has never had a poor season. Still, at age 30 years old, many teams are evidently wondering if he's worth the trouble. At this stage, he probably wouldn't cost much, but teams aren't even sure if he's worth their time.

Is DeAndre Hopkins done in the NFL?

30 for a wide receiver isn't 30 for a running back. At 30 years old, a running back like Ezekiel Elliott has too much tread on his tires for teams to consider, but that's not necessarily true for wide receivers.

What's next for DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins showed he still has some talent in limited action last year, so while it's surprising that he's available still, it also means he will likely be signed sooner rather than later.

Offenses often employ three wide receivers regularly, and there's probably not a team in the entire league with three wide receivers better, so he will eventually be signed.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes