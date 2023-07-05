Tom Brady is well-known for being the "GOAT" in the NFL. It's a catchphrase that has been attached to the former NFL quarterback for years. But, according to another former NFL player, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, may not be deserving of the title.

On the "I AM Athlete" podcast, Brandon Marshall said that he believes many have become 'lazy' when it comes to using the term GOAT. He said that he feels instead of calling an offensive player the greatest, it should actually be a defensive player.

"All right, at the highest level, I think the GOAT resides on the defensive side and here's why: on the offensive side, you need the offensive coordinator and you need everybody working together to get the job done. Whether it's to get the first down score, touchdown.

"That's why Tom Brady is special because he did that at a high level for a very long time… On the defensive side, you take a guy like LT, even Aaron Donald, and you put them out there, the defensive coordinator can call it a bad play, everybody can fall on the route and he goes he can run through two-three people get a sack or get a tackle for loss and the defense wins.

"So I think if we're really being intentional and spend time breaking down each position, we will find that the defensive side is where the GOAT is.”

Marshall said that players like Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor were special in that they were able to make plays on their own. He said that if the rest of the defense failed to do their jobs, they could still stop the play on their own.

Tom Brady celebrates the 4th of July with Hollywood's finest

Tom Brady celebrated the 4th of July in the Hamptons with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and sports. Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, hosts an annual party where guests are told to wear only white.

Brady was in attendance at this year's party and took to Instagram to share the fun he had. In the photos, the quarterback can be seen partying with NBA's James Harden and Devin Booker, Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, Jay-Z and even Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

"Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin … I definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!🙏🏻❤️"🇺🇸

Of course, the recently retired NFL quarterback mentioned his wellness in his caption. This is in reference to his TB12 wellness plan, which gave tips for staying hydrated over the holiday weekend. This included trying to avoid alcohol and ensuring that electrolytes were consumed as well.

It appears that Tom Brady didn't adhere to tip number one and drank alcohol.

