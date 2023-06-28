WATCH: Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., and Micah Parsons engage in charitable act of distributing Fanatics' merchandise to communities

Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. and Micah Parsons were just some of the athletes that participated in Fanatics' tremendous charity event. Michael Rubin, who founded the sports apparel company, hosted the "Merch Madness" event to children and their families across the country.

Hundreds of underserved children throughout the United States were given the opportunity to attend one of the locations. While there, they were able to shop alongside some of sports biggest names. They not only received the sports apparel but had the opportunity to spend time with the athletes as well.

Tom Brady was at the Miami location alongside DJ Khaled at the Broward County Boys and Girls Club. Brady helped the children choose their favorite teams and then was seen playing with the kids in the gym. OBJ also made an appearance at the Fanatics Miami event.

Micah Parsons was at the Dallas, Texas location where he too can be seen interacting with the kids.

The Fanatics "Merch Madness" event saw 100,000 families receive over $20 million worth of clothing and other sports merchandise. Rubin took to Instagram after the event and said that he hopes to make it even bigger next year and reach even more families across the United States.

What is Micah Parsons' new offseason workout?

Micah Parsons has been sharing his offseason training on his social media the last few months. Now, it appears that the linebacker has been using another training technique to help build the muscle he is hoping to gain. He has posted videos of weight training and cardio that he has been doing to help improve his game.

Parsons has been boxing the last few months and it appears that his defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is all for it. As he too has been spotted boxing alongside his star linebacker. The two, who have both said that they are close, are apparently taking on this new journey together.

( : tmackelitetraining IG) Cowboys Micah Parsons and DC Dan Quinn got a special bond that’s undeniable as both of them are boxing and working out together this offseason…special stuff here! #DallasCowboys : tmackelitetraining IG) Cowboys Micah Parsons and DC Dan Quinn got a special bond that’s undeniable as both of them are boxing and working out together this offseason…special stuff here! #DallasCowboys (🎥: tmackelitetraining IG) https://t.co/N6U8GfvoLM

The 24-year-old has said that he wants to weigh in at 252 pounds at the start of the 2023 NFL season. That would be seven pounds heavier than he typically weighs. This has continued to lead to the speculation that a position change is in store for the current Dallas Cowboys linebacker.

Many believe that he could make the move to defensive end, as his pass rushing abilities are some of the best in the league.

