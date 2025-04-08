Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle finds moving-in with Texans WR ‘really weird’

After dating each other for more than a year, Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, recently took the next big step in their relationship. The couple has moved in together, and confirmation regarding the same came from Earle earlier this week.

On Monday, Earle broke the news of moving in with Braxton Berrios via a TikTok post featuring a GRWM video. Earle revealed that she has been feeling "really weird" ever since she moved in with the wide receiver. This could be because it was her "first time living without" a roommate.

"So I moved into my boyfriend Braxton's house, which is really, really weird for me to say. I'm barely going to be here. This is my first time living without a roommate. So, it is scary. But also, the scary thing is that I am barely going to be here," Earle said.

Moving forward, Earle talked about having to deal with "a lot of changes" in March, including "shifting" all her stuff to Berrios' house. Her life became even busier due to multiple projects she worked on last month, all while supporting the wide receiver through his transition from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans.

Alix Earle shared a completely honest approach to marriage with Braxton Berrios

Considering the fact that Alix Earle has moved in with Braxton Berrios, there would be more speculations and talks about the couple's marriage plans. However, Earle has already made it clear that she doesn't want to rush into getting married.

Talking about her approach to marriage, during an episode of her 'Hot Mess' podcast last month, Earle explained:

"Braxton and I obviously have these conversations and I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age. I feel like that's how we kind of see things, is like, ‘Oh, I'll spend the rest of my life with you. There's no rush to get to that point right now.'" [Timestamp: 35:37]

According to Earle, the couple have "so much going on in" their careers that they haven't considered marriage in their to-do list yet.

Talking about career, Earle recently stepped up her business game by launching her cocktail brand called SipsMARGS. As for Berrios, he would be looking forward to proving his worth to the Texans, aiming to receive a high-paying long-term deal.

