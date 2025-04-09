Braxton Berrios sends 2-word message as girlfriend Alix Earle lands glamorous Ocean Drive feature

Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, have been highly appreciative of each other's accomplishments. Recently, when Earle made it to the cover of Ocean Drive magazine, the wide receiver couldn't hold himself back from appreciating the SI model.

Ad

On Wednesday, Braxton Berrios posted the picture of the cover page of Ocean Drive magazine on his Instagram story. Along with the snapshot, Berrios shared his two-word reaction to Earle's latest accomplishment and wrote:

"Oh hey"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Braxton Berrios sends 2-word message as Alix Earle lands glamorous Ocean Drive feature (Image Source: Berrios/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Berrios returned the favor shortly after Alix Earle went viral for her two-word message to the wide receiver's IG recap. On Monday, Berrios shared his best memories from the last month via an Instagram post, attracting a candid reaction from his girlfriend.

Ad

Trending

"Ok dump," Earle commented.

As for Alix Earle, the social media influencer officially revealed on Monday that she has moved in with the Texans' wide receiver. Earle broke the news via a TikTok post, attached with a video in which she reviewed her experience moving in with Berrios.

"So I moved into my boyfriend Braxton's house, which is really, really weird for me to say. I'm barely going to be here. This is my first time living without a roommate. So, it is scary. But also, the scary thing is that I am barely going to be here," Earle said.

Ad

Braxton Berrios praised Alix Earle for immense support during knee injury recovery

Alix Earle has been the biggest support pillar for Braxton Berrios throughout his struggles-filled journey with knee injury recovery. In fact, during an interview with PEOPLE in February, the wide receiver also praised Earle for her support and said:

“Truthfully, with the knee injury, it could've gone one of two ways and it brought us a lot closer. We obviously support each other and I think it means a little bit more when somebody supports you when you need them.”

Ad

Braxton Berrios further confessed how it was the first time in his relationship that he "truly needed (her support) for an extended period of time."

The Texans star's statement came shortly after Earle shared her side of the story about taking care of Berrios during his recovery journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.