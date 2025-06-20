Braxton Berrios sends 3-word reaction to GF Alix Earle's stunning all-black outfit for Cannes 2025

Earlier this week, Alix Earle, girlfriend of Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios, traveled to France to attend the Cannes Lions 2025. Being a fashionista, Earle didn't miss out on showing off her sense of fashion as she wore a beautiful black dress to the international film festival.

On Thursday, Earle gave fans a better look at her Cannes outfit via an Instagram post. The post featured a handful of Earle's pictures, showcasing her stunning choice of attire and her perfect, wavy hairstyle.

Earle's glamorous looks got her a 3-word reaction from her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios. Sharing his candid reaction in the comments section of the post, Berrios wrote:

"Oh dear God."

Braxton Berrios sends 3-word reaction to Alix Earle's stunning outfit for Cannes (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

While Earle had a great time attending the Cannes 2025, the SI model was heartbroken last week when the federal immigration raids broke out in LA. Being a citizen of Southern California, Earle shared a statement on the disastrous impact of these raids via her Instagram.

"Seeing what's going on in our country right now is beyond heartbreaking. Please know that I am praying for everyone directly affected," Earle expressed via her Instagram story. "If you're not - you should be thankful.... not fighting others or leaving hateful comments."

The offseason has been filled with exciting opportunities for Alix Earle, whether it was attending Cannes or making her debut as an award presenter at the AMAs last month.

Apart from those, Earle also walked on the Sports Illustrated Miami show earlier this month. The model's runway walk attracted a wholesome 3-word compliment from Berrios.

Alix Earle shared true review of moving in with Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle decided to move in with Braxton Berrios in April, after more than a year of dating the Texans' wide receiver. However, moving in together hadn't turned out to be a fairy tale experience. If anything, according to Earle, it has been a "really weird" experience for her. In one of her TikTok posts, Earle got honest about being roommates with Berrios.

"So I moved into my boyfriend Braxton's house, which is really, really weird for me to say. I'm barely going to be here. This is my first time living without a roommate," Earle said. "So, it is scary. But also, the scary thing is that I am barely going to be here."

Even though moving in together was a huge decision for Berrios and Earle, which raised speculations around their marriage plans, Earle has already made up her mind about it. The SI model has made it clear in one of her "Hot Mess" podcast episodes that she has been in "no rush to get" married anytime soon.

