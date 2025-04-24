Breece Hall drops cryptic post sparking trade rumors ahead of NFL draft day

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has created quite a stir just hours before the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. Hall, who has been rumored to be a possible trade piece this offseason, shared a post on X on Thursday morning that has some questioning his status with the Jets.
The 23-year-old simply shared the fingers crossed emoji in his post on X.
The cryptic post now has some speculation that Hall is hoping to be traded today or in the near future. A team could certainly decide to trade Hall instead of drafting the position at some point during the NFL Draft. If that transpires remains to be seen as the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday evening.
Jets HC Aaron Glenn hinted that Breece Hall may not be a starter in 2025
Rumors have been circulating over the last few weeks that running back Breece Hall may be on the trade block, following comments made by newly hired head coach Aaron Glenn. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Glenn's comments about Hall's mentality heading into the 2025 NFL season. Glenn also hinted at a running back-by-committee theory for the offensive scheme, suggesting he won't name a single starter but will instead rotate all three for an equal amount of the time.
"I think, mentally, he's in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible," Aaron Glenn said via ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Breece Hall is headed into the final season of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 NFL season. To get the contract he so desires, Hall will undoubtedly want a surplus of playing time and an opportunity to prove that he is capable of being a top running back in the NFL.
In 2024, Hall had 57 receptions for 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also had 209 rushing attempts for a total of 876 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, Hall had 1,500 all scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns.
