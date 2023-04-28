Brian Branch 40 time: Is top 2023 NFL Draft prospect faster than Minkah Fitzpatrick?

No. Brian Branch is not faster than Minkah Fitzpatrick, as the 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide NFL prospect has a significantly slower 40-yard dash than his 2022 college teammate.

Branch posted a 4.58-second time in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, while Fitzpatrick put up a 4.46-second time in the 2022 Combine. It's also important to note that they play different positions; while Branch is a lockdown cornerback, Fitzpatrick is a versatile safety.

Both were members of an elite Alabama Crimson Tide side coached by the legendary Nick Saban, and they were regarded as among the best at their positions heading into the NFL. Branch was seen as a late first-round pick, at the least, but he went undrafted on day one of the 2023 NFL draft.

Let's see how early he could be off the Draft board on day two.

Brian Branch draft projection: How high could Alabama star go on Day 2?

Brian Branch made a name for himself with consistent elite performances in his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 6' 0" and 190 lbs cornerback is regarded as a DB with every attribute necessary to become a high-performing starter early in his professional career. He primarily handled the nickel coverage at Crimson Tide but has the range and instincts for single-high or split safety looks.

Brian Branch is quick, fast and strong, and is able to match up with shifty slots, larger possession receivers and pass-catching tight ends. He has an evident IQ for football. There are some areas where he can improve, though, but has no fundamental weaknesses, which could make him one of the safest picks on Day Two.

His biggest strengths are

Able to mirror and match patterns from off-man.

Fast, fluid and very strong for his size.

Has range and instincts to play single-high safety.

Pedals and transitions with smooth, agile feet.

Reactive quickness and burst to hound the route.

Reads the receiver's eyes to cue his head to turn downfield.

Uses ball-hawking angles and explosive bursts to undercut the pass.

His main flaws are

Becomes a drag-down tackler when coming in too high.

Could use tighter route squeeze relative to down and distance.

Occasionally outflanked as a run defender from the slot.

A slight delay in finding first gear at the top of his drop.

It was a minor surprise that no team took a flier on Brian Branch on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, that could serve as fuel for his greatness. You can expect him to be one of the earlier picks on day two, as his talents are too glaring to ignore.

Day Two Projection: Top-10 Second-round Draft Pick

