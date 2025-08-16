Brian Callahan makes feelings known on Cam Ward’s shaky performance in Titans’ 23-20 win vs. Falcons

Cam Ward's performance on Friday at the Atlanta Falcons left much to be desired and many wanting, but at least one person is still willing to defend him.

For the second game in a row, the Tennessee Titans' first overall pick of the 2025 draft struggled to generate offense during the 23-20 victory, completing just two of seven passing attempts for a measly 42 yards. It was worse than the 67 that he put up on five completions in a 7-29 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

However, head coach Brian Callahan offered nothing but praise for him, as per veteran team reporter Jim Wyatt:

Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports .@Titans HC Brian Callahan: Pleased with QB Cam Ward. Has handled operation well

The Titans were led by Brandon Allen, who completed 11 of 14 attempts for 119 yards and a touchdown to rookie tight end Gunnar Helm against an interception to Natrone Brooks. Jermar Jefferson rushed for a touchdown as well, while new kicker Joey Slye was 2/3 on extra points and scored the decisive field goal in the fourth quarter.

For the Falcons, Easton Stick completed 19 of 32 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown to Chris Blair against an interception to Kendell Brooks. Nathan Carter also rushed for a touchdown, while Younghoe Koo was perfect on four extra point and field goal attempts.

Cam Ward reacts to performance vs. Falcons, cannot wait for "the real football" to start

As for Cam Ward, he also thought the Titans were "pretty good in terms of operations" throughout the game. Speaking about his performance, he said (from 07:17 in the video below):

"It was real good, 'cause more reps for me. Gametime reps, instead of practice. There's also getting a feel for situation football."

One of the mistakes he committed during the game was a dropped pass by Van Jefferson. He reacted:

"If I need to throw the ball better, or if he thought I let him too far in front, or if he just thought he dropped the ball - end of the day, it's on both of us. We got to make that play."

He continued:

"I'm excited for the real football to start. We're going to have a good challenge (against the Minnesota Vikings) next week, and I'm excited to get to Denver."

Kickoff for the Titans-Vikings game is at 7 pm CT on CBS.

