"Focus on yourself while focusing on your child" - Brittany Mahomes has advice for moms in a new ad feat. daughter Sterling Skye

Brittany Mahomes has a lot going on. In addition to being a mother and entrepreneur, she is also adding to her portfolio by promoting her own clothing line called “Skye Collection.”

The soon-to-be mother-of-two recently took to Instagram to provide some advice for busy moms and to take the opportunity to introduce her new clothing line. Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes continue to thrive as a family and set roots in the Kansas City community and beyond.

In the Instagram clip, the mother highlighted the need for self-care as well as giving as much attention to one’s children as possible:

“Focus on yourself while focusing on your child.”

She captioned her video with a mention of her new product line:

“Being a mom has given me a whole new meaning to staying active! The Skye Collection was designed to move WITH you, so you can keep up with all of life ahead of you! ✨

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly missing out on their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance last season, the Mahomes have remained busy in the offseason. From birthday celebrations for their daughter Sterling to their bachelor/bachelorette parties and Hawaii wedding - there was no shortage of reasons to gather with friends and family.

When she’s not attending Chiefs football games, Brittany is also a part owner of the Kansas City Current, a professional women's soccer club.

Patrick Mahomes leads a different looking Kansas City Chiefs offense this season

For the first time in his young NFL career, Patrick Mahomes will not have the services of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Traded to the Miami Dolphins, Hill’s departure leaves a lot of targets that will presumably be spread around to other players.

Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian Column on the essential relationship between @PatrickMahomes and @KliffKingsbury as they prepare to meet as opponents on Sunday in NFL season opener: At Texas Tech, vision of Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury enabled Patrick Mahomes’ career kansascity.com/sports/spt-col… Column on the essential relationship between @PatrickMahomes and @KliffKingsbury as they prepare to meet as opponents on Sunday in NFL season opener: At Texas Tech, vision of Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury enabled Patrick Mahomes’ career kansascity.com/sports/spt-col…

Tight end Travis Kelce remains the quarterback's security blanket, but new faces in the wide receiver room may initiate a different type of offense. Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling join the fray, while rookie Skyy Moore hopes to make an impact as the season wears on.

Although the Chiefs offense received most of the attention, their defense underwent some changes too with the loss of safety Tyrann Mathieu to free agency. The defense will have a tough time holding the rest of the AFC West at bay, along with other premier matchups on the Chiefs’ schedule.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12