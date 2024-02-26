Brittany Mahomes provides glimpse into adorable day out with daughter Sterling and son Bronze

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are currently making the most of their offseason time. With the Kansas City Chiefs winning another Super Bowl, it has been a chaotic few weeks for the Mahomes family. Of course, they have a packed schedule throughout the year, usually taking some time off before the next season begins.

While they are also attending bachelor parties and events, Brittany Mahomes also seems focused on spending some quality time with their two children: Sterling Skye and Bronze.

Brittany has been consistent in her social media content, often sharing small glimpses of their life with her followers and fans. This week, the former soccer player took to sharing some adorable time she spent playing with her children.

Brittany plays with her children during the offseason (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

As per the clips shared by Brittany Mahomes, Sterling (who recently turned three) wanted to go out to her golf cart with a small pram and two dolls in tow. One doll, whom Sterling had placed in the pram, was apparently still sleeping. Referring to them as her babies, Sterling was also holding the younger baby doll in her hand the entire time.

In her third story, Sterling and one-year-old baby Bronze were playing on the slide together.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes threw Sterling Skye a grand third birthday party

Earlier this year, Sterling turned three years old. Fans and followers have been with the couple every step of the way, right from the time Brittany announced her first pregnancy.

Holding a big celebration, Sterling was the star of the show in a pink outfit and some angel wings to go along with it. Of course, everyone from Mahomes' siblings Jackson and Mia to their mother Randi Mahomes was present.

In fact, Brittany even shared a sweet post wishing Sterling a very happy birthday:

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

"Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! ✨ You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?😅🥹," Patrick Mahomes' wife wrote.

Often home during away games, Sterling and Bronze are also common fixtures at the Arrowhead Stadium.