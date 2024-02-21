"Where did the time go?": Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany pens emotional note as daughter Sterling turns three

Patrick Mahomes' daughter, Sterling Skye, turned three this year. Starting with the pregnancy announcement, Mahomes and his wife Brittany have continued to share milestones about Sterling, including birthdays and various other events.

The couple and the Mahomes family wished Sterling a happy birthday.

However, after Sterling's lavish birthday party, Brittany shared an emotional note, wishing the three-year-old toddler:

"Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! ✨ You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?😅🥹," Patrick Mahomes' wife wrote.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

Brittany even shared photos from Sterling's lavish birthday party, where she was wearing a pink outfit and angel wings. It was a grand affair, where everyone, including Patrick Mahomes' siblings (Mia and Jackson) and mother Randi, were present.

That being said, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavis, also wished Sterling a happy birthday:

"Happy birthday to your precious girl!💞🎊🎂".

Jackson Mahomes and Randi Mahomes reacted with a bunch of hearts.

Why is Patrick Mahomes' daughter named Sterling?

Early last year, Brittany Mahomes did a Q&A session on her Instagram page.

Answering questions about her personal life, Brittany ended up answering a few about her daughter.

"I got steel in college and named him that. We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling cause it went with Steel perfect. Then I said no, one day I want that to be my daughters name so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel," Brittany replied to the fan query.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife's official account (@brittanylynne)

Sterling also accompanies her mother during her workout sessions.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling exercise together (Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"Saturday work outs with my girl," Brittany wrote.

Sterling, born on February 20, 2021, is a common fixture at her father's games. Brittany has often shared snaps of Sterling getting ready for the game, usually going with the Chiefs colorway.