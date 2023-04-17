Brittany Mahomes responds to 'gold digger' comments on IG: "I wish I dug and found gold" 

Brittany Mahomes had to come to her own defense after a few fans decided to ask her some nasty questions. She was doing a question and answer session on Instagram, and most of the questions were polite and to the point. Many of them talked about mental health and privacy.

One comment, though, showed why celebrities like Brittany Mahomes face such crippling mental challenges. One person posted, very unkindly, that she was a gold digger. Brittany took it in her stride and knocked it out of the park, replying,

"I wish I dug and found gold."

Instagram Screenshot

The fallacy of calling Brittany Mahomes a gold digger

Not only was the above poster unnecessarily cruel directly to her, it was not truthful in any meaningful way.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were high school sweethearts who grew up in the same town and kept their flame alive, even when they were at different universities. She even alluded to this in the same question and answer session when asked what it was that kept them humble.

Second, she was a champion soccer player and represented the University of Texas at Tyler. She was even signed professionally by UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland, where she played for a year. Brittany Mahomes could have had her own career, but she instead sacrificed that for Patrick Mahomes and her family.

Furthermore, due to her soccer interests, she is now a stakeholder in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team. In fact, she was one of the founding members. It was she who got her husband interested in the franchise, and he finally ended up joining her on the ownership team.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Mahomes' Kansas City takeover now includes ownership stakes in three of the city's pro teams.



More »

( : @NetSuite) Patrick Mahomes has joined his wife, Brittany, as a co-owner of the NWSL's KC Current.Mahomes' Kansas City takeover now includes ownership stakes in three of the city's pro teams.More » gofos.co/3BpKGWJ Patrick Mahomes has joined his wife, Brittany, as a co-owner of the NWSL's KC Current.Mahomes' Kansas City takeover now includes ownership stakes in three of the city's pro teams.More » gofos.co/3BpKGWJ(🎧: @NetSuite) https://t.co/ZXkc8JWDOv

Beyond that, and other joint holdings with Patrick Mahomes, she is a personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur.

Elon's Musky Briefs @Esinem79



Professional (champion) soccer player



Licensed fitness trainer, started (owns) her own fitness company (before marriage)



Co-owner women's professional soccer team in KC



Co-founder children's charity 15 and Mahomies



True power couple @StephieKonicki Brittany Mahomes…Professional (champion) soccer playerLicensed fitness trainer, started (owns) her own fitness company (before marriage)Co-owner women's professional soccer team in KCCo-founder children's charity 15 and MahomiesTrue power couple @StephieKonicki Brittany Mahomes…Professional (champion) soccer playerLicensed fitness trainer, started (owns) her own fitness company (before marriage)Co-owner women's professional soccer team in KCCo-founder children's charity 15 and MahomiesTrue power couple

While Brittany Mahomes is under no obligation to respond to trolls, it was a befitting reply that she gave here. She has sacrificed her sporting career and reinvented herself as an entrepreneur, all the while taking care of her family.

