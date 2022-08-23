"And she’s back folks"- NFL fans troll Brittany Mahomes going overboard with her celebrations during Chiefs' preseason win against Commanders

The NFL and Brittany Mahomes are back. The latter is pertinent with regards to NFL Twitter. The lightning rod took to Twitter to show support for her husband in the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game on Saturday.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne And that’s a touchdownnnnnnn And that’s a touchdownnnnnnn💯💯

The Chiefs beat the Washington Commanders 24-14 in an exhibition game where Patrick Mahomes looked to be in midseason form. He completed 12 of 19 throws for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Mrs. Mahomes’ enthusiasm for her husband is enduring for many, but annoying for others. The annoyance drives some of the more entertaining posts on Twitter.

Anyone expecting Brittany Mahomes not to show support for the Chiefs quarterback must be new to Twitter.

Patrick might be running for his life a bit more this season in a stacked AFC West with Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills nipping at the Chiefs’ heels.

Getting certain NFL games on your TV this season will be extra confusing with the addition of Amazon and other streaming platforms also getting into the space of airing live games.

NFL Twitter is like Mos Eisley Cantina, a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but Twitter at least allows bots in.

Forever I’m That Girl✨ @keepupwithkina @BrittanyLynne I wish there was a way to block all this unnecessary hate. It’s ridiculous. Don’t like her, ignore her. It’s the simple! Do you get off on talking down to a woman behind a screen? Man your life should be much more than bullying and bullshit. But yes….touchdown KC #ChiefsKingdom @BrittanyLynne I wish there was a way to block all this unnecessary hate. It’s ridiculous. Don’t like her, ignore her. It’s the simple! Do you get off on talking down to a woman behind a screen? Man your life should be much more than bullying and bullshit. But yes….touchdown KC #ChiefsKingdom

Here are some other leading tweets doing the rounds.

Exiled Bad Boy @WaitArentUDead @BrittanyLynne I was told he was going to be bad now. I read it on the internet and everything. Was I misinformed? @BrittanyLynne I was told he was going to be bad now. I read it on the internet and everything. Was I misinformed?

David Schwark @david_schwark @BrittanyLynne Patrick's been looking great this preseason he's gonna have an all world year @BrittanyLynne Patrick's been looking great this preseason he's gonna have an all world year

Patrick Mahomes and the curious case of being so good he’s underrated

The sixth-year shot-caller had a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP to his name even before the age of 25. Presumably, he’ll have plenty more opportunities to add to his trophy case. For the 2022-23 NFL season, however, he might be flying under the radar, and that scenario could be a good thing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Without a target on their backs, the Chiefs could sneak up on some teams in their pursuit of a third Super Bowl appearance in four years. The sixth-year quarterback is currently fourth in league MVP odds at +1100. Ahead of him are Josh Allen (+500), Justin Herbert (+900), and Tom Brady (+1000).

While a lot can change between now and the end of the regular season, these odds paint a picture of how the Chiefs signal-caller is still considered an MVP candidate. The loss of Tyreek Hill is the main reason sportsbooks are putting the Kansas City quarterback behind the likes of Allen, Herbert, and Brady.

While this isn't a make-or-break year for the former MVP, it will be a prime opportunity to sneak up on his rivals and possibly garner a second Super Bowl title.

