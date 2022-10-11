Brittany Mahomes savagely calls out NFL referees for controversial roughing the passer call during MNF

Brittany Mahomes likely joined the sea of NFL fans roasting the league for letting Tua Tagovailoa play with a head injury earlier this year.

The wife of Patrick Mahomes has now called out the referees responsible for canceling out a would-be turnover on Monday Night Football. The incident occurred during an intense divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taking to Twitter, she kept it short and simple but aggressive. Here's how she put it:

"WOW just WOW"

Put simply, Brittany was not happy. The call in question came when pass rusher Chris Jones broke through the offensive line before getting to Derek Carr's blindside and jumping on the quarterback.

While Carr was going down, Jones pulled the ball away from him and when both players hit the ground, the pass rusher had the ball.

The would-be turnover was instead flagged for roughing the passer, which allowed the Raiders to keep the ball. Fans booed the referees for the rest of the half and even at times in the second half over the call.

Commentator Troy Aikman was also quite displeased at the call, saying the NFL needed to "take the dresses off."

Gifdsports @gifdsports Terrible roughing the passer penalty Terrible roughing the passer penalty https://t.co/7f35LvcNht

Did Brittany Mahomes' team win on Monday Night Football?

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Starting out, it seemed the Kansas City Chiefs might lay an egg on primetime for the first time in what seemed to be years.

The Raiders quickly went up 17-0, but by halftime, it was 20-10. After the first possession of the second half, it was 20-17. Eventually, the Raiders found themselves chasing the Chiefs before scoring a late touchdown to make it 29-30.

Head coach Josh McDaniels decided to go for a two-point conversion but came up just short of the goalline, effectively giving the Raiders a painful 29-30 loss.

Next week, the 1-4 Raiders will take on the 1-3-1 Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the 4-1 Chiefs will take on the red-hot Buffalo Bills.

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs come out slow like they did against the Raiders, the odds of a comeback seem low against the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is five games into 2022 and has been able to take the day off early in two contests.

Most recently, the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3. Before that, Buffalo won 41-7 over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

The Bills-Chiefs battle could frame how each team is seen going forward until the postseason. More importantly, it could decide the top seed at the end of the year.

Will Mahomes humble the red-hot Bills?

Poll : 0 votes