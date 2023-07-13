"Should've stayed home" - Brittany Mahomes' shimmery look fails to impress fans at 2023 ESPYs 

Brittany Mahomes often fails to impress her critics, and she tries not to let them get her down.

The former professional soccer player was her star quarterback husband's date for the 2023 ESPY Awards. The NFL power couple went to the event in their most fashionable versions.

Patrick Mahomes rocked a Hugo Boss suit without an undershirt, while his wife wore a bodycon black dress that showed off her curves. Even though her outfit received many compliments from her fans, some of them disliked her updo and makeup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes arrive at the 2023 ESPY Awards (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram).

These fans were of the opinion that her stylist did a bad job of making her look more beautiful. Some of them suggested that she should have stayed home instead of accompanying her husband to the award show:

Brittany Mahomes was criticized for asking fans to fund her relative

A few weeks ago, Brittany asked her fans to help a relative who was starting her first year as a teacher. She wanted her fans to crowdfund and buy school supplies.

Redditors online opposed her actions and found her distasteful because they did not like that a wealthy influencer, former professional soccer player and wife to an NFL star was asking for money.

Even though she wanted her fans to chip in to help out a relative, she also lent a helping hand to many teachers as she bought them school supplies.

Brittany has a history of providing assistance to education professionals by purchasing supplies from their wishlists. Her generosity extends beyond just one occasion, as she consistently seeks to support those in need.

In response to Brittany's act of kindness towards education professionals, many teachers took the opportunity to share their Amazon wishlists, hoping to receive support from her.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes