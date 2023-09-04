Brittany Mahomes walks fans through playtime with daughter Sterling and son Bronze

Brittany Mahomes always shares adorable and fun videos of her children playing together. Fans see a lot of her daughter, Sterling Skye, and her son, Bronze, on her social media accounts.

Most of her videos include progress videos of her children. For instance, she recently shared Sterling's potty training updates and also let her fans know how she helps her son avoid sleeping in a painful position.

Therefore, it was not new when she uploaded a video of her children. In the video, fans can see Bronze trying to pass through a hole while his sister encourages him by tapping her hands on the table.

The former soccer player joined in on the fun and also cheered for her son to pass through the hoop. Brittany will get busier than ever, as her husband, Patrick Mahomes, will play in the NFL while she takes care of her children and also attends his games.

The fitness enthusiast also shared with her fans that, though she shares stories about her children, she refrains from sharing personal information about them. For example, she will never upload a house tour video because of security concerns.

Brittany Mahomes' children are a happy lot

Brittany Mahomes recently treated her social media audience to delightful and amusing snapshots of her young children. She maintains a consistent stream of updates regarding the children's growth and daily adventures.

Moreover, she shared videos featuring Patrick Mahomes engaging in workout sessions with their daughter, providing an inside look at their life beyond the football field.

The couple enthusiastically celebrated Brittany's birthday, marking the occasion with lively gatherings and presents, which underscored the strength of their relationship. Despite their hectic schedules, they derive immense joy from parenthood.