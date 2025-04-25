"Bro going to prom," "That fit is a*s" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's viral pink outfit on draft day

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is one of the top prospects attending the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hunter solidified himself as the best football player last season by winning the 2024 Heisman trophy. He is projected to be a top-three first-round pick.

The NFL shared a social media video showcasing Travis Hunter's draft day attire. The Colorado two-way star arrived at Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the NFL Draft red carpet event. Hunter decided to go with a very bold outfit choice for one of the most important days of his life.

He decided to flaunt a bright-pink suit paired with black formal pants and a black shirt. He paired it with a new Rolex that he received as a gift from his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. You can check out Hunter's draft day attire below:

Fans took to the comments to react to Travis Hunter's loud fashion statement for the 2025 NFL draft.

"Not to be on some hater s**t but that fit is a*s ngl," one fan commented.

"Bro going to prom," another fan joked.

"This is how my mom dressed me on Fridays at high school before the football games," this fan said.

"Gender reveals are getting out of hand anyways," another fan stated.

"He's bright Baby!," this fan said.

"He looks like an auntie," another fan commented.

Hunter began his collegiate journey at Jackson State as a former five-star prospect. His choice to enroll in an HBCU program stemmed from Deion Sanders being the Tigers's head coach at that time.. After one season, he transferred to the Buffs along with Coach Prime and his sons - Shedeur and Shilo.

In two seasons, Travis Hunter established himself as a highly talented player on both sides of the ball. He recorded a total of 1,979 yards and 20 TDs on offense along with 66 tackles and seven interceptions as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter reveals thought process behind bold draft day attire

At the red carpet event, Travis Hunter spoke with the media present. During this interview, he was questioned about the influence behind his pink suit for the draft.

Hunter said that he was still unsure which NFL team would acquire him in the draft. Thus, as he couldn't decide on a color, he finalized on a loud look for the event.

"I just wanted to do something different," Hunter said. "I couldn't really pick a color because I didn't know what team I was gonna go to. So I went with pink and black."

Travis Hunter was accompanied to Green Bay by his parents and fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The court granted his dad special permission for the draft despite his three-year probation. His teammate - Shedeur Sanders - decided to skip out on attending the event live and instead chose to spend it with his family and friends at home in Texas.

