Brock Purdy caught a new label this NFL season. Last year, it was 'Mr. Irrelevant.' This year, it is 'game manager.' The 49ers quarterback has heard it all from the critics of his game. Brock Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now he is in Las Vegas, one win shy from winning his first Super Bowl.

It all began when former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, on his podcast 4th and 1, called Brock Purdy a game manager, who is blessed with talents around him and his job is to take care of the ball and not make costly errors. This took the NFL world by storm and the debate of whether Brock Purdy is a 'game manager' or a 'game changer' continues till date.

Brock Purdy sat with ESPN on NFL Countdown to discuss 49ers' comeback win against the Lions, his first Super Bowl and of course, the label of game manager. The 24-year-old quarterback found the label funny and believes he will earn the respect over time. Purdy said:

"I think it's sort of funny, just because, you know, we're winning. But I think over time, I might get some respect. But more than anything, it hasn't been about proving people wrong or any of that."

He added:

"So it's always been about you know, just prove myself right. You know, over time, I've told myself, you know, I'm good enough and I'm worthy enough to be playing at this level. And over time, I'll prove that to myself.

Brock Purdy will eye seat with Tom Brady as 49ers QB chases iconic record

Brock Purdy is not just looking to win his first Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11. The 49ers quarterabck is also eyeing a seat at the table with NFL legends Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson.

Brock Purdy will become only the fourth quarterback in the history of the NFL to win the Super Bowl in just the second year in the league, if he manages to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Speaking to ESPN about what it means to don the red and gold, with a rich history of multiple Championships led by Joe Montana and Steve Young, Purdy said:

It would seem like a dream and every time I saw the 49ers playing on TV growing up and to see the 49er logo, you instantly think of Joe Montana and the Super Bowls and Steve Young and how electric he was in his Super Bowls that it just wouldn't really make sense to me for my name to be up there.

Brock Purdy understands he cannot get caught up in that. The 49ers quarterback mentioned that the his focus is currently on everything he can do to bring the Lombadri Trophy back to the Bay Area.

The 49ers will take on the Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. The kickoff is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS.