Brock Purdy makes feelings known on no-trade clause in $265,000,000 49ers contract

Brock Purdy just locked in generational wealth, as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback inked a $265 million megadeal last week. However, tucked inside that contract is a juicy detail - a no-trade clause.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Purdy addressed the clause.

“I think it’s important, yes,” he admitted. “But, for me, was it going to be a determining factor in signing it or not? No. We were very grateful that we had it in there, but at the end of the day, like I said, everything else that the contract entails, we’re extremely excited about, so we’re just grateful how it turned out.”

The clause gives Purdy veto power over any potential trade. Thus, the rising star will have more control over his NFL future. Notably, most quarterbacks never need to use one because no team tries to offload a franchise quarterback, but it's a powerful safeguard to have.

Purdy, who’s become the face of the 49ers’ offense after signing the deal, sees the value in long-term stability. His new contract places him among the league’s highest-paid signal-callers. San Francisco fans can breathe easy with Purdy staying put, and now he’s all-in on chasing a Lombardi in the Bay.

Brock Purdy contract extension details

Brock Purdy secured the bag and ensured that the 49ers could still shop for talent. The massive contract extension is now official as the Niners’ franchise QB sets the tone for a new era in the Bay.

The $265 million deal includes a hefty $181 million in guarantees and a rare no-trade clause — a first in 49ers history.

Purdy didn’t squeeze the franchise dry. Instead, he left room for the front office to build a Super Bowl-ready roster around him.

“I’m extremely happy with where we ended,” Purdy told reporters. “It’s not just for me to get all the money. … let’s surround yourself with a great team and players.”

The 24-year-old passer will earn an average of $53 million annually, tying him with Jared Goff for the seventh-highest-paid QB in the league. Yet, at just under 19% of the cap, Purdy’s deal allows the 49ers to keep stars like George Kittle and Fred Warner in the fold.

