‘Brock Purdy’s just now hitting puberty’: Christian McCaffrey trolls 49ers teammate in response to Tom Brady’s ‘important’ question

Brock Purdy might be making a case for MVP in 2023, but the quarterback won't be winning any facial hair awards, at least according to Christian McCaffrey. Speaking on Tom Brady's Let's Go! podcast, McCaffrey took a shot at the quarterback in a playful fashion. Here's how Tom Brady phrased his question, leading to the playful diss:

“I got an important question for you and this has been on my mind, but are you or Brock more capable of growing facial hair? Because if you're gonna grow like a playoff beard who’s gonna win that?”

McCaffrey responded with a shot at himself and his teammate:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I can grow it, it just looks horrible. ... I look like an idiot. I don't know if Brock’s ever had a strand of hair come out of his face. He's still going through puberty I think. If you wanna talk about the upside potential of somebody, he's just now hitting puberty. So he'll be here the next 20 years at this rate.”

How old is Christian McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey at San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

While Brock Purdy is in his early years, McCaffrey is squarely in his prime in the running back position. Some may even argue that he's at the end of his peak. He's 27 years old and while most skill positions begin to run out of juice around 30, bell-cow running backs have less time, considering the bruising punishment they take.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook serve as two recent examples of franchise running backs that ran out of runway with the franchises that drafted them. Elliott and Cook were both 28 years old when they began the journeyman phase of their careers.

Of course, there's a chance that McCaffrey could last well into his 30s as a productive back. Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore both played deep into their 30s in a productive role.

At age 34, Peterson logged 1000 total yards with the Washington Redskins and at age 34, Frank Gore also logged 1000 total yards with the Indianapolis Colts.

That said, Christian McCaffrey's injuries suffered earlier in his career raise concerns that the running back could already have additional tread on the tires beyond his years.

On the other hand, some would argue that the running back got to rest the rest of his body in years that ended early with an injury to the Carolina Panthers.

Will Christian McCaffrey make a run at a Tom Brady-esque delayed retirement? At this point, many agree that the running back has made a case for at least some interest from teams for the next several years.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Tom Brady's Let's Go! Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.