Broncos GM hints at franchise picking rookie QB in 2022 draft class

The Denver Broncos are turning over a new leaf. After firing seemingly the entire coaching staff, general manager George Paton is now turning his attention to quarterback. According to an interview posted on the Broncos' website, Paton's focus is on filling the quarterback position at this year's Senior Bowl.

"It's really important to see them in person — all positions, but especially quarterback," Paton told DenverBroncos.com in an exclusive interview at the 2022 Senior Bowl. "There's so much quarterbacks have to do during a game, during practice. How are they when they're not on the field, on the bench? How are they amongst their teammates? How does the ball jump off their hand? How are they in competitive situations, in two-minute drills, no huddle?

So it's really important during the fall to see them live, and then here, just again, competing against the best. Seeing [Malik] Willis vs. [Kenny] Pickett and all the other quarterbacks, just back to back. I think there's six here, and so it's really [that you] can see two practices a day and you stack them up.

Denver went 7-10 in 2021. After a 3-0 start, the team slipped to 7-6. After their current quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, suffered a season-ending concussion, the team lost out to wrap up the year for a second-straight season. This year, Denver fans are hopeful that the first settled season for George Paton will pull out a winning quarterback.

Last season, while Paton was around, he was still feeling out the team, which was mostly full of John Elway decisions. This year, the Broncos will be more of Paton's design.

Which quarterbacks are the Broncos falling in love with?

After sitting through multiple practices at the Senior Bowl, the top two quarterbacks appear to be Malik Willis and Carson Strong. However, this year's class doesn't look to be on the same level as classes of year's past. Accuracy has been a consistent issue for all quarterbacks this week. Some of that was the result of a rainstorm that essentially ruined the second day of practice. However, it has been consistent all week long.

“If we don’t think the draft class is very good, we’re probably going to try to go heavy into free agency or the trade market. But I think there’s some talented guys in this rookie class, so we’ll weigh that." George Paton on process of picking a QB to fit the Broncos' roster:“If we don’t think the draft class is very good, we’re probably going to try to go heavy into free agency or the trade market. But I think there’s some talented guys in this rookie class, so we’ll weigh that." https://t.co/Mu7NLVwVm9

That said, beggars can't be choosers. Considering the team's struggles at quarterback over the last five years and being stuck with the ninth overall pick, the team will have to either see who falls to them or pay an arm and a leg to move up to grab a player with a lower ceiling than previous drafts.

"How do they throw it? How athletic are they? How do they handle an interception? How do they handle adversity? … You can’t see all that on tape." Broncos GM George Paton on what he gains from seeing QB prospects in person at the @seniorbowl "How do they throw it? How athletic are they? How do they handle an interception? How do they handle adversity? … You can’t see all that on tape." Broncos GM George Paton on what he gains from seeing QB prospects in person at the @seniorbowl:"How do they throw it? How athletic are they? How do they handle an interception? How do they handle adversity? … You can’t see all that on tape." https://t.co/65moiLoZi1

Of course, Broncos fans are hoping to side-step the NFL Draft entirely when it comes to quarterback, as it seems the odds are rising daily for the team to get Aaron Rodgers. That said, at 38 years old, it would be wise for Denver to draft a quarterback of the future now to ensure a smooth transition later. Will the Senior Bowl show the best fit for the team at that spot?

The Senior Bowl can be seen live on Saturday, February 5th on NFL Network at 1:30 PM CT or 2:30 PM EST.

