The Denver Broncos have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the rest of the season and start quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the Week 17 game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. They suffered a surprising 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve and slipped to 7-8. The loss was a crippling blow to the Broncos' playoff hopes.

The decision to bench Wilson wasn't solely due to the loss to the Patriots and its implications. They approached the quarterback two days after their win over the Kansas City Chiefs and threatened to bench him if he didn't waive his injury guarantees for the 2025 season.

Wilson's salary is fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. However, if he clears medical tests and is on the roster on March 17th, 2024, his salary for the 2025 season will become fully guaranteed.

Wilson refused to waive the provision and the Broncos decided to bench him following a near-fatal blow to their playoff hopes on Christmas Eve. Reports emerged that the Broncos will cut Wilson before his salary for the 2025 season becomes guaranteed in March.

The quarterback has seemingly confirmed the reports on social media. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Wilson posted:

"God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next."

While nothing is officially confirmed, it's evident that the Broncos and Wilson will part ways in 2024.

Rob Gronkowski endorses Russell Wilson's exit

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is not surprised by the Broncos' decision to move on from Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Up and Adam Show, the retired star told host Kay Adams:

"I don't think Wilson is [Sean Payton's] guy."

Payton was spotted yelling at Wilson after a drive that stalled at the 1-yard line during the Broncos' 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback did not live up to the team's expectations. He predicted that Wilson would be on a new team before the news broke about the Broncos looking to cut the quarterback:

"Russell Wilson isn't the leader they were looking for, and I can see Russell on a new team next year."

Wilson's run in Denver wasn't the most promising, but if the quarterback is available at a discount, there are a few teams who could pounce at the opportunity to land the former Super Bowl champion.