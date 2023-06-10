Terry Crews has become a big name in Hollywood in recent years. However, not many are aware that it all started for him on the football field. Crews played in the NFL for three seasons as a linebacker. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor shared his experience of attending the NFL Draft.

Speaking to Eisen, the actor noted how the experience took him down a couple of pegs and grounded him:

"I gotta tell you, I was very arrogant as a kid and I had a big party. And I'm like, I'm gonna get drafted, probably like fourth round, third round. And then first, second, third, round, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh. Everybody goes home."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm sitting there, like, wait a minute, what just happened? We go into the next day. And it's like 3 pm The next day I'm I didn't get drafted with a man this is over and my wife was like, hey, get your chin up."

He fell to the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams coming out of Western Michigan. From 1987 to 1990, Crews was a linebacker for Western and made second-team All-MAC in his junior season.

How long did Terry Crews play in the NFL?

Terry Crews (#51) in a team photo with the San Diego Chargers. Credit: Twitter

The host of the reality show "America's Got Talent" lasted just one season with the Rams before joining the San Diego Chargers for the 1993 season. His third and final season in the NFL was with Washington Redskins in 1994.

Evan @eprice25 Am I the only one who never knew terry crews played in the nfl?!? Am I the only one who never knew terry crews played in the nfl?!? https://t.co/IS21DR2T3r

In all, Crews had three total tackles in his three seasons in the league. After his NFL career ended, he joined what would become NFL Europe in the 1995 season.

Terry Crews used his gift of art by painting a series of NFL-licensed lithographs for Sierra Sun Editions while still playing in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes