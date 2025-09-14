  • home icon
  "Bros getting cut at halftime": NFL fans react to James Hudson yelling at Brian Daboll for getting benched after slapping Cowboys DB James Houston

“Bros getting cut at halftime”: NFL fans react to James Hudson yelling at Brian Daboll for getting benched after slapping Cowboys DB James Houston

By Nishant
Published Sep 14, 2025 18:20 GMT
New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The New York Giants started James Hudson against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as left tackle Andrew Thomas is still mending his foot injury. However, he did not even last a couple of drives on the field.

The Giants benched Hudson after the LT slapped the Cowboys' defensive back James Houston and had four penalties in the first drive. He went berserk after getting benched. In a clip shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Giants' left tackle could be seen yelling at coach Brian Daboll.

"#Giants OT James Hudson was not happy that he was benched," the caption read.
Fans shared their reactions to the incident.

"Bros getting cut at halftime," a fan wrote.
"he's definitely getting cut. why act like this," another said.
One fan pointed out an undesirable record James Hudson added to his name.

"announcers said first time this century one player had four penalties in one drive.....," the comment read.
More fans criticized the player and hoped for Thomas' quick return.

"He needs to calm the F down! We could’ve had more points on the board! Make the bench warm Hudson you don’t deserve to be on the field," one fan said.
"Giants shutting out the cowboys rn and still cant keep it together on the sideline. Dysfunctional organization smh," another wrote.
"Is this guy serious. Man we need Andrew Thomas back," a fan said.
James Hudson received two five-yard penalties for false start and two 15-yard penalties for unnecessary roughness.

How much have James Hudson's penalties impacted the Giants?

At one point, the Giants' total gains were 15 times the Cowboys', and they still had to settle for just two field goals. They ended the first quarter with a 6-0 lead. The lead could have been much more if not for penalties because of James Hudson.

Graham Gano scored the first field goal from 38 yards in the ninth minute to put the Giants 3-0 up. He doubled the team's lead by scoring another field goal from 33 yards with a little over one minute left in the first quarter.

Russell Wilson completed 16 of 19 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in the first 25 minutes. The 2025 NFL season has already seen multiple comebacks and Wilson would not like to be at the receiving end of one.

