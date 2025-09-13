  • home icon
  Jameis Winston doesn't mince words on being named Giants QB3 behind Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart 

Jameis Winston doesn't mince words on being named Giants QB3 behind Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 13, 2025 05:31 GMT
Jameis Winston doesn
Jameis Winston doesn't mince words on being named Giants QB3 behind Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart

Jameis Winston gets real on being the New York Giants' third-string option on the quarterback depth chart. During a locker room interview with the press, the veteran signal caller shares his thoughts on behind QB1 Russell Wilson and backup rookie Jaxson Dart.

Jameis Winston expressed confidence in his abilities to be a starting quarterback in the league. However, he also expressed his gratitude to be able to act as Wilson and Dart's support in the quarterback room.

"As a competitor, you kno, you want to be the starter," Winston said. "But like I said, I prepare to be a start. I know I'm a starter in this league. But my role, I think you have to be grateful for your role."
"My role right now is to assist Russ and Jaxson being the best that they could be while preparing to be the best that I can be. So no matter if I'm 3, 33 or whatever, this is my first year being No.19. So it always a first for everything. So I focus on what I would love. What I would love is for this team to have success."
Jameis Winston spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 2,121 yards and 13 TDs passing while the team finished fourth in the AFC North with a 3-13 record.

The veteran quarterback is yet to make his debut with the Giants. In Week 1, they played Russell Wilson throughout the entire game. He managed to complete 17 of the 37 passes he attempted for 168 yards as Brian Daboll's team suffered a 21-6 loss to the Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Jameis Winston shares his true feelings about Jaxson Dart

The Giants acquired Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He impressed fans during his performance in the preseason but is still waiting for his debut as QB1 of the team.

Jameis Winston had high praise for the rookie. He also commended his work ethic while expressing his excitement to continue supporting him as a mentor.

"I think he (Jaxson Dart) is just an amazing young quarterback, and I'm so excited," Winston said as per the team's website. "I see a lot of myself when I watch him. Just his joy, his charisma with his teammates, his ability to make every throw on the field, and it's just exciting to watch and support him and be there for him."
"He's not waiting for his moment, he's preparing to be the very best, and I think that's just his making. He's been working hard his whole life, so why stop now?"

The Giants take on the Cowboys on Sept. 14 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

