"I'm sexy for the headlines" - Antonio Brown insists the media like to make money off his life

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown insists that the NFL likes to make money off his life. The 33-year-old star has never been far from the headlines, often for the wrong reasons.

Now a free agent, it is unknown what is next for Brown and whether any team will sign him.

The 33-year-old was a guest on Ryan Clark's podcast The Pivot and spoke about his beef with Clark and that the league likes to make money off things like that, with his name in the headlines.

He said:

"So we get in a lot deeper than what people think on a football field. I'm sexy for the papers. I'm sexy for the headlines, you know, even you know? No, that's where they made money. Also, of course they want me and RC to fight. He one of the greatest safety in the NFL. You play 13 plus years to win and a super bowl champion. You know what I mean. I'm just being factual. That's not normal for anyone in the world. So of course they want a safety to fight against the receiver."

Will Brown get another chance in the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

It is unknown if any team will take a chance on the former Steelers, Patriots, and Buccaneers wide receiver, but if a team does, they will get a star receiver. After his now-infamous outburst on the sidelines in the third quarter against the New York Jets last season. The wide receiver tossed his helmet, took off his pads, and walked out on the Buccaneers.

In his seven games for Tampa, the 33-year-old finished with 542 receiving yards and four touchdowns before making his hasty exit against the Jets. He still has much to offer on the field, with his route running and speed still a serious weapon.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Antonio Brown posted this on Instagram after leaving the field today during Buccaneers-Jets. Antonio Brown posted this on Instagram after leaving the field today during Buccaneers-Jets. https://t.co/9jJIwHVlOK

There are a host of teams that could use a receiver like Brown. WWE legend Rick Flair said that the Green Bay Packers should sign the star receiver to take the pressure off Davante Adams.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it is clear that the 33-year-old still has plenty to offer in the NFL. Will any team take a chance on him after his surgery on his ankle? Time will tell.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar