"B***h give me a massage" - Browns fan spotted selling horrible Deshaun Watson-inspired t-shirt outside First Energy Stadium

If one follows the NFL, it is tough to avoid seeing news about Deshaun Watson. If one follows the Cleveland Browns, it is impossible. The same is true of fans showing up for the games. One Browns fan saw the controversy surrounding the quarterback as a money-making opportunity.

According to NFL Memes on Twitter, a fan was spotted selling Watson-inspired t-shirts outside the stadium. However, the message listed on the t-shirts made fun of the quarterback and demeaned the victims of the quarterback's behavior.

The message on the orange shirt features NSFW language.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Makes perfect sense to have this shirt be sold outside Browns’ stadium Makes perfect sense to have this shirt be sold outside Browns’ stadium https://t.co/8oyRViOJTl

The picture showing the man's "store" reveals that he plopped himself down right in the middle of the crowd, meaning hundreds if not thousands likely saw the message. It is unknown how many shirts he managed to sell.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.



Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to win



Burfict: 12 games - Targeting



Hopkins: 6 games - PED



Martavis: Indefinite - Weed



Josh Gordon: 76 games - Weed @ProFootballTalk NFL suspensions:Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to winBurfict: 12 games - TargetingHopkins: 6 games - PEDMartavis: Indefinite - WeedJosh Gordon: 76 games - Weed @ProFootballTalk NFL suspensions: Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to win Burfict: 12 games - Targeting Hopkins: 6 games - PEDMartavis: Indefinite - WeedJosh Gordon: 76 games - Weed

The Deshaun Watson controversy

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Near the end of the 2020 season, Deshaun Watson's popularity was at an all-time high. After several years of posting impressive statistics, many saw bright things for the quarterback in the future. Instead, after 2020 wrapped up, the quarterback found himself underwater amid a sea of litigation after roughly two dozen women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct during private massage therapy sessions.

What followed was a full year of lawsuits without much progress. At the center of it all, the quarterback didn't know if he was going to serve jail time. The lawsuits contributed to his decision to stay out of the 2021 NFL season. However, roughly an entire year after the initial lawsuits, he learned he would not be going to jail over the accusations.

That said, every accusation still came with a civil lawsuit, which bogged down the quarterback. In the end, it did not stop the Texans from trading the quarterback to Cleveland, where he was greeted with a $230 million contract. As the summer continued to heat up, the quarterback slowly settled his lawsuits.

As July ran into August, the NFL zeroed in on a final punishment for the quarterback. Initially, it ruled he would be missing six games, but later upgraded the penalty to 11 games and a $5 million fine. He would also be required to receive treatment. With the Browns signal caller now set with a debut date, the next question analysts are asking is whether he will be rusty in 2022.

Will Deshaun Watson resemble his early-career success or was the long hiatus enough to put him on the decline?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht