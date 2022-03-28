"All of us would love an answer" - Browns HC Kevin Stefanski admits team would like closure on Baker Mayfield's status 

When Baker Mayfield requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, he didn't expect his market to move at the snail's pace it has. The former number one overall pick is in an awkward spot. Mayfield is currently behind his replacement, Deshaun Watson, on the team's depth chart.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was questioned about Mayfield's future Monday. At the NFL owners' meeting, Stefanski admitted that he's not sure how things will play out.

Stefanski said:

“I think it’s a unique situation. We need to see how it plays out. All of us would love an answer, yes or no, that’s not the reality.”

Baker Mayfield requested his trade 11 days ago, but his market has been so quiet you can hear a pin drop. The NFL draft will take place next month. Ultimately, Mayfield may not see a trade market materialize until that time comes.

But the question becomes: who is still desperate enough for a quarterback that they'll be willing to take a gamble on Mayfield?

Which teams could be interested in a trade for Baker Mayfield?

The number of teams that could be willing to take a chance on Mayfield is dwindling by the day. When Mayfield initially requested his trade, he mentioned the Indianapolis Colts as his preferred destination. However, the Colts went in a different direction and acquired Matt Ryan.

One of the teams with the most glaring need at the position is the Seattle Seahawks. After trading Russell Wilson, Drew Lock is the top quarterback on their depth chart.

It seems unlikely Pete Carroll will start Lock, who hasn't shown much in his NFL career. Mayfield is a perfect fit for the organization. Robert Griffin III is on the record saying the Seahawks are a good fit for Mayfield.

Another team that could be intrigued by Mayfield is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield wouldn't be in consideration to start with Tom Brady as the team's unquestioned starter.

But Baker Mayfield could be a good contingency plan for the Bucs, who could lose Brady to retirement or trade after the 2022 season. Mayfield is just 26-years-old and would benefit from sitting under Brady's learning tree for a year.

Mayfield has shown flashes of being a star in the NFL. But injuries, poor coaching, and poor roster personnel have taken a toll on an inconsistent four-year career.

The sooner he's moved, the better. The Browns organization is already dealing with a lot regarding the backlash surrounding trading for Watson. It will be a weight lifted for all parties once the disgruntled quarterback finds a new home.

