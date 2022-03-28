NFL Trade Rumors: Buccaneers want Baker Mayfield to be their reserve QB

This NFL rumor mill is working overtime with the news that current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may be headed to Tampa Bay to back up Tom Brady.

For the last few weeks, the Browns have been trying to ship Mayfield to another team, but with no luck. Now comes the rumor that Tampa Bay may be willing to take a look at Mayfield.

The question is, would Baker Mayfield be open to becoming Tom Brady's backup? Baker Mayfield has been the Browns' starting quarterback for the last several years and stepping back, even if it was for the greatest quarterback of all-time, may be too much to ask.

Just take a look at Cam Newton. Newton came into last season as the New England Patriots starting quarterback, but before camp was over, rookie Mac Jones had beaten him out for the starting position, and then the Pats cut him.

Rumors at the time were that Newton had no desire to be anyone's backup (something he denies), and eventually he returned to the Carolina Panthers and became their starting quarterback again.

One has to wonder if Mayfield's ego would allow him to take a step back, or is he still determined to make it as a starting quarterback in this league?

Why Baker Mayfield should be Tom Brady's backup

Baker Mayfield would be a fool not to take advantage of this opportunity that Tampa Bay may present to him.

Not only does he get to go to a Super Bowl contender, but he gets to learn from the best, Tom Brady.

Kevin Grandheer @NFLGrandheer Tom Brady said the rumors of Tampa's QB search expedited his decision to return. "Seeing someone like Baker Mayfield succeed immediately after me would be a big stain on my legacy" #Buccaneers Tom Brady said the rumors of Tampa's QB search expedited his decision to return. "Seeing someone like Baker Mayfield succeed immediately after me would be a big stain on my legacy" #Buccaneers

Mayfield needs some kind of guidance to get him back on track with his career, and he will get that in Brady.

Brady can teach him how to become a better quarterback and improve his skills at the position, something he really needs. He'll also have Bryan Leftwhich to help him as well.

He will also get a chance to replace Brady when he retires. He will be the chosen one. A lot of young quarterbacks would love that honor.

In return, the Bucs will get a proven starter who has taken a team with less talent than this one to the playoffs and hopefully someone who, after learning from Brady, will become not only a better quarterback but a better leader as well.

That's one of the things that Baker Mayfield is missing the most is how to be a great leader. Once he has mastered that, maybe he can master the position.

