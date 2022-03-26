“Where there's a lot of smoke there's some fire” - Skip Bayless thinks Tom Brady could play for Dolphins in 2023

According to Fox Sports Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless, Tom Brady could potentially play for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. There have been rumors swirling around of late that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is looking to get to the AFC team.

With the Dolphins seemingly content at the quarterback position with Tua Tagovailoa, Brady is reportedly working on trying to get to Miami. While it seems like a stretch right now that the 44-year-old could join the Dolphins, the following year seems more of a possibility.

Bayliss stated that there is no smoke without fire, and he firmly believes that the Buccaneers quarterback will play for another year after this current season. Still, it may not be with Tampa, leading to the acquisition of Baker Mayfield as cover.

Bayliss said:

“Okay, so in the end, I believe where there's a lot of smoke there's some fire right, but not right now. But again, if they could acquire Baker Mayfield as the plan B going forward, then all these guys who signed longer-term contracts would be ‘we’re good. We got Baker.’ I think it's gonna happen and I think Brady will play at least one more year after this. And I do not think it will be in Tampa Bay.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Brady will play at least 1 more year after this and I do not think it will be in Tampa Bay." — Tom Brady reportedly "working on" getting to the Dolphins:"Brady will play at least 1 more year after this and I do not think it will be in Tampa Bay." — @RealSkipBayless Tom Brady reportedly "working on" getting to the Dolphins:"Brady will play at least 1 more year after this and I do not think it will be in Tampa Bay." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/MRBYXdEa59 I believe this could happen next year. @Undisputed, 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. twitter.com/undisputed/sta… I believe this could happen next year. @Undisputed, 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

The 44-year-old playing for a former division rival would mean facing the Patriots twice a year. Could he make the move to Miami? Stranger things have happened.

Brady is aiming for ring number eight

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Having announced his retirement at the end of last season, many thought that was the last we would see of the legendary quarterback. However, a little over 40 days after his announcement, he was back, stunning the NFL world.

The 44-year-old returns to Tampa in the hopes of winning ring number eight. With Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette returning, Tampa is well-positioned for a Super Bowl tilt.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is still a free agent, and it is not yet known if he will return for another season. Given the state of the NFC South, the Buccaneers are the favorites to win it and therefore take part in the postseason. With Brady at the helm, Tampa will always be in with a shot.

Can he win an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl ring? It's difficult to bet against the greatest of all time.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar