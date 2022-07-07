“You’d explore all options” - NFL insider believes Browns are in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has been hypothetically placed in a lot of places this offseason. However, the quarterback is still stuck with the San Francisco 49ers, but after the Baker Mayfield trade, another landing spot has opened up. That is, at least according to one NFL insider.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, NFL insider Tom Pelissero believes the team may not be satisfied settling with Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson misses the entire season.

Pelissero said:

"I would think you'd explore all options. And I'm sure that Andrew Berry and his personnel staff have been doing that you brought in Jacoby Brissett with the idea that you might need someone who can fill in for a while."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now. If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now.

Pelissero went on to explain what Brissett has done in his career up to this point:

"During the season, he's obviously played a lot of football, going back to New England and then played extensively in Indianapolis, but a little bit last year in Miami. That's a guy that, you know, profiles as a solid backup. The thing is, most teams don't plan for backup quarterback to start the entire season."

Pelissero continued, believing that a one-year suspension would be "surprising":

"That's why those guys are backups, and not starters. So the Browns like everybody else don't have clarity and won't until ultimately, Sue Robinson issues a decision and any appeals are resolved. The people who are familiar with the hearing and the case would be, I would say, surprised if it does end up being a year or more."

Matt Barrows @mattbarrows Career record, completion percentage, passer rating:



Baker Mayfield: 29-30, 61.6, 87.8

Jimmy Garoppolo: 33-14, 67.7, 98.9 Career record, completion percentage, passer rating:Baker Mayfield: 29-30, 61.6, 87.8Jimmy Garoppolo: 33-14, 67.7, 98.9

Pelissero went on to explain what would happen if there was a year-long suspension:

"But in that scenario, I think you'll look at everything, you also have to consider the fact that they give up a lot of draft picks for Deshaun Watson, and it's going to take in all likelihood, a third-round pick or so to get Jimmy Garoppolo. So you're talking about additional draft capital?"

Of course, this isn't all about the Browns, as the insider went on to explain:

"Also, Jimmy Garoppolo: is he willing to alter his contract because he's owed about 28.5 million dollars, none of it guaranteed. Is he willing to take a pay cut and go into a situation where once again, he's a stop-gap type of a guy."

Lastly, Pelissero demonstrated the difficult circumstances surrounding the 49ers quarterback's ability to be ready on time for 2022:

"There's a lot of complicated pieces that go into the Garoppolo deal, not to mention the fact that he's coming off of a surgery on his throwing shoulder and may not be able to be a full participant right out of the gate."

Jimmy Garoppolo's coin-flip

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Most would agree the 49ers quarterback is one of the least predictable pieces in the NFL. When healthy, he's taken his team to the Super Bowl and the NFC championship game. However, he's missed full seasons multiple times in his half-decade with the team.

Since joining the team, the quarterback has been the Week 1 starter for four seasons. In two of those seasons, he's taken the team to positive regular-season records ending with the Super Bowl and NFC Championship game appearances. However, he's played nine total games in the other two years.

In those seasons, the team went 6-10 and 4-12. Many point to this as the reason the team went after Trey Lance. However, with an entire season of waiting now over, most believe the 49ers are ready to pull the trigger on their next quarterback. However, once Garoppolo leaves, the team is stuck with Lance for better or worse. Will the 49ers fully commit to Lance by shipping away Garoppolo?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit 92.3 The Fan and H/T Sportskeeda.

