"Browns about to sign 7th QB": NFL fans react as Kevin Stefanski holds off starting Dillon Gabriel with Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco out

Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the NFL this season. They have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders battling for the QB1 and QB2 roles. Deshaun Watson continues to mend from a ruptured Achilles.However, the injury bug hit the franchise. Pickett is recovering from a hamstring issue, and Sanders injured his oblique ahead of Saturday's clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. Flacco will not play, leaving Stefanski with Gabriel and Tyler Huntley.NFL insider Daniel Oyefusi reported on Thursday that Stefanski has yet to decide on his starting quarterback for the second preseason matchup.&quot;Kevin Stefanski still not yet ready to name Dillon Gabriel as the starter for Saturday’s preseason game. Wants to see how he and his hamstring get through today’s practice,&quot; Oyefusi tweeted.&quot;Shedeur Sanders remains unlikely to play. Kenny Pickett (hamstring) remains limited. And Joe Flacco won’t play. The only other healthy QB on the roster is Tyler Huntley. 'Everything’s on the table.'&quot;Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusiLINKKevin Stefanski still not yet ready to name Dillon Gabriel as the starter for Saturday’s preseason game. Wants to see how he and his hamstring get through today’s practice. Shedeur Sanders remains unlikely to play. Kenny Pickett (hamstring) remains limited. And Joe Flacco won’tFans shared their reactions to the Browns' quarterback struggles despite having a jampacked room.&quot;Browns about to sign their 7th QB lol,&quot; one fan wrote.More followed with hilarious comments.&quot;So if DG can’t go it’s …Snoop to start and Stefanski plays 4th? #DawgPound,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I can sling it a little,&quot; a fan said.Some questioned the coaching staff and management.&quot;Drafting Gabriel is one of the most confusing things this organization has ever done,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;You cannot begin to understand just how surreal that is. We have six QBs on the roster, and it is possible that only one actually plays- the one who wasn't here a month ago,&quot; another fan said.The reigning Super Bowl champions will host the Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won their preseason opener against the Bengals, while Cleveland also secured a win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday.Kevin Stefanski shares updates on Shedeur Sanders' oblique injuryShedeur Sanders had a strong performance in his NFL debut. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Although Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett may start in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanders likely made Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reconsider his options.However, his push for the QB1 spot was put to a halt during the joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Sanders sustained an oblique strain and was carted off to the locker room by Jalen Hurts.Stefanski gave an update on Sanders' injury on Thursday.&quot;Early, I think warming up and I felt it throughout individuals to take look at it,&quot; Stefanski said.&quot;You know, if it's a right guard, you can play through that. When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds. But I want to be smart because he's a thrower, so you can't you can't push it.&quot;Stefanski has two more weeks after Saturday's matchup to make his decision on the team's QB1. Who do you think will lead Cleveland's charge in the upcoming season?