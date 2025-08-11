"Why is Kenny Pickett still on the team?": NFL fans react as Browns QB returns from injury with TD to David Njoku

Kenny Pickett is competing with veteran Joe Flacco for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback spot, but he hit a roadblock in training camp last month. It remains a mystery who will take the quarterback mantle for the team in the 2025 NFL season.The former first-round pick picked up a hamstring injury on July 26. He is back in a limited capacity but was sidelined for the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot posted a clip of Pickett's pass to tight end David Njoku for a touchdown on Monday.&quot;#Browns Kenny Pickett to David Njoku for the TD in 7/7 red zone,&quot; she wrote.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to Pickett's return.&quot;Why is Pickett still on the team?&quot; One user wrote.Shawn Davis @Shawn216cleLINK@MaryKayCabot Why is Pickett still on the team ?One user posted a hilarious GIF to represent the quarterback room situation in Cleveland.&quot;Pickett because Sanders,&quot; the user commented.&quot;Kenny Pickett trade value going UP 📈📈📈,&quot; another added.CapStar 🔪 @CapStar777LINK@MaryKayCabot Kenny Pickett trade value going UP 📈📈📈Some fans joined in to display their support for Pickett.&quot;Good throw,&quot; one fan said.Dumb ol' Texas @LobaSupremacyLINK@MaryKayCabot Good throw&quot;QB1 🚀💪🏼,&quot; a user added.✝️🇺🇸 @herewego_100LINK@MaryKayCabot QB1 🚀💪🏼One Browns fan didn't seem convinced by Pickett's throw and criticised the quarterback.&quot;Legit a bad ball. Should’ve been more to the outside so it wasn’t a contested catch in the middle but more to the sideline,&quot; the comment read.Born2Ball @Born2Ball_302LINK@MaryKayCabot Legit a bad ball. Should’ve been more to the outside so it wasn’t a contested catch in the middle but more to the sideline.Pickett did not get much game time last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He made seven appearances, starting only one. The reigning Super Bowl champions traded him for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.Kenny Pickett hopes to secure the starter spot in Cleveland. But it's a four-way battle between Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Flacco and Pickett. The former Eagles' QB's injury and limited participation might give Flacco an edge to be the team's starter in the Week 1 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.Will Kenny Pickett take the Browns' QB1 spot in 2025?The Browns landed Kenny Pickett from the Eagles in March after Deshaun Watson underwent surgery for a right Achilles tendon rupture. Only a month later, they also acquired veteran Joe Flacco.In the 2025 NFL draft, Kevin Stefanski's team selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round to bolster the squad depth. With Gabriel and Pickett mending hamstring injuries, Sanders grabbed the opportunity to show his potential. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason opener.Sanders' performance has shaken up Brown's QB depth chart. Pickett's health has made things worse for him, and he might slide down the chart if things stay the same. Flacco seems to be locked in as Cleveland's starter for Week 1. Can Pickett make his way to the helm despite the setback?